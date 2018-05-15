Johnny López, hijo de Jenni Rivera, comparte dramática transformación, ¡bajó 23 libras!

Johnny López le entró duro al ejercicio para mejorar su salud y como consecuencia de eso bajó 23 libras. El hermanito de Chiquis Rivera compartió su logro en Instagram inspirando a muchos a hacer lo mismo.
“Cuando te pasan cosas traumáticas en tu vida tiendes a dejar de comer o comes mucho“, escribió el joven de “The Riveras” en la red social. “Yo elegí lo último y he luchado en como comer bien y bajar de peso desde que mi papá murió“.
“Estoy orgulloso de decir que desde octubre del año pasado he bajado 23 libras y le voy a seguir. No ha sido fácil para nada pero si no fuera por la disciplina y motivación de mi entrenador no estaría como estoy ahora. Nunca me he sentido tan seguro conmigo antes y ya quiero ver como estaré en seis meses“.
when you go through traumatic shit in your life you either tend to stop eating or you begin to eat a lot. i chose the latter and i struggled with trying to eat correctly and lose weight ever since my dad passed. i’m proud to say that since last october, i’ve dropped 23lbs and i’m still going down. it hasn’t been easy at all but if it wasn’t for the great discipline and motivation from my trainer @molivate i wouldn’t be where i’m at right now. it’s been a hell of a journey and it’s only continuing. i have never felt so confident with myself before and i can’t wait to see where i’m at in another six months! btw, it’s true, working out does kinda become addicting 🤟🔥
Johnny compartió otra imagen donde dice que pesa 177 libras.
López compartió otra foto donde aparece con peso de 200 libras.