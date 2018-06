Ordenan evacuar a miles por incendio Aliso en Laguna Beach

Latest ROAD CLOSURE info: Wood Canyon is still closed at both ends. If you live off Wood Canyon, you can leave your home; however, once you leave, you will not be allowed back in. This is due to smoke & ash as well as to keep the roads clear for first responders. #alisofire pic.twitter.com/42IirODlm0

— City of Aliso Viejo (@alisoviejocity) June 2, 2018