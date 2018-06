Miles de activistas e inmigrantes salen a las calles a exigir un cese a la separación de familias

If you are furious and heartbroken that our government, in our name, is ripping families apart: we take to the streets this Thursday, June 14.

Go to https://t.co/KEgCeTPFDH to find a protest near you. #FamiliesBelongTogether pic.twitter.com/yvGS3pZfVU

— Ben Wikler (@benwikler) June 13, 2018