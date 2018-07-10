Justin Bieber, ¿en contacto con Selena Gómez a pesar de su compromiso con Hailey Baldwin?

Mientras Justin Bieber aseguró ayer que Hailey Baldwin es el amor de su vida, Selena Gómez, su ex, asegura que el cantante la sigue buscando.
Justin Bieber emitió ayer en Instagram un mensaje romántico para confirmar su compromiso con la modelo Hailey Baldwin, de 21 años.
“Hailey, ¡estoy muy enamorado con todo acerca de ti! No puedo esperar para pasar mi vida conociendo cada sencilla parte de tu amor, paciencia y amabilidad. Prometo guiar a nuestra familia con honor e integridad (…). Tú eres el amor de mi vida“, escribió el canadiense de 24 años.
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
Sin embargo, de acuerdo con RadarOnline, Selena Gómez aún sigue en contacto con Bieber, con quien tuvo un intenso romance.
- Te puede interesar: Famosos piden boicotear a Dolce & Gabbana por llamar fea a Selena Gómez
La fuente consultada por el portal estadounidense asegura que Selena no estaba devastada ni mucho menos, es más, consideraba que el anuncio del compromiso de Bieber era una broma.