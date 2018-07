VIDEO: Christian Pulisic rescata a un niño de la brutalidad de un guardia de seguridad

Did you see that?!@BlackYellow's Christian Pulisic (@cpulisic_10) halted a NextVR interview to take a photo with a young fan who ran out on the field to meet the @ussoccer_mnt star! 👏

#ICC2018 #ChampionsMeetHere #USMNT @IntChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/WMF97qYKpi

— NextVR (@nextvr) July 24, 2018