Hay más inmigrantes en centros de detención privados, dice informe

27 states and the federal government incarcerate people in private prisons run by corporations including @GEOnewsroom, @CoreCivic and @MTC_Trains.

Learn more about your state's use of private prisons: https://t.co/kQlfdWlhlG pic.twitter.com/cdGda9c6rM

— Sentencing Project (@SentencingProj) August 2, 2018