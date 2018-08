Kourtney Kardashian termina romance con joven modelo Younes Bendjima

This ain't good!! Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima split! Younes Bendjima was pictured with his hands all over Jordan Ozuna in Mexico this week. Younes has been dating Kourtney for almost two years. You better be ready for the Kardashians now, Younes Bendjima!

A post shared by The Rebel Heart (@the_rebel_heart_official) on Aug 7, 2018 at 12:22pm PDT