FDA amplía retirada de medicamentos para la presión arterial y el corazón por riesgo de cáncer

Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Valsartan Tablets, USP, 40mg, 80mg, 160mg and 320mg Due to The Detection of Trace Amounts of N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) Impurity, Found in an Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) https://t.co/RnHWTM3EcY

— U.S. FDA (@FDArecalls) August 9, 2018