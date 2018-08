Estadios regalan toallas femeninas y tampones a aficionadas

Bye for the weekend – We’ll respond to DM’s/ Emails next week! 👋🏽

We run #OnTheBall in our spare time, in between work and life.

The past few days have been overwhelming! We can’t thank you all enough for the support we’ve received.

Have a good one troops! 🍻✊🏽❤️🌎 pic.twitter.com/Sc0AkpkXrf

— On The Ball (@OnTheBaw) August 24, 2018