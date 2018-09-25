Hilary Duff publica video enfrentando a paparazzi que la acosó

Hilary Duff enfrentó a un paparazzi que la hostigó durante el fin de semana para conseguir fotos de su embarazo.
La cantante subió a Instagram un video de cómo se enfrentó al fotógrafo.
“Este tipo estuvo en el partido de soccer de mis hijos, después me siguió hasta la casa de mi hermana y se estacionó en su entrada para conseguir algunas fotos“, escribió la también actriz.
La rubia estaba a bordo de su auto y enfrentó al periodista que obstruía su camino con un auto de color gris.
“Estoy embarazada y tengo un resfriado… Ya te pedí una vez que me dejaras sola, ¿podrías dejarme sola?“, se escucha en el video compartido por la cantante.
En respuesta, el hombre que la perseguía responde que perdió toda la mañana y no obtuvo ni una sola fotografía.
“No es mi culpa, por favor déjame sola, ¡es fin de semana!“, recriminó Duff.
POR: Omar Alberto Gutiérrez Linares
This guy has been at my sons soccer game this morning then followed me to my sisters house and was basically parked in her drive way to get photos. Followed me to run errands. I politely asked him to let me be and he continues to follow and stalk me down like pray for hours now. This is not ok. I am 9 months pregnant. When people say that’s what you get for signing up to be a celebrity it honestly makes me sick. This is every day of every month and it’s simply not ok. If a non “celeb”(I’m sorry to use that word) was dealing with this the law would be involved