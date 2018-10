Activistas advierten de supresión de voto de minorías en estados clave para comicios legislativos

We condemn the latest reports that only provide further evidence that Secretary of State Brian Kemp intends to lock voters out of the 2018 midterm election cycle.

We are fighting everyday to stall his efforts. Join us! Donate today —> https://t.co/yFpqokaZqX pic.twitter.com/Bsb5YKqBIA

— Lawyers' Committee ☎️866-OUR-VOTE (@LawyersComm) October 23, 2018