Meghan vs. Kate: Aseguran que las cuñadas reales no se llevan bien y no pueden estar juntas

Este fin de semana el departamento de comunicación de la Casa Real británica confirmó lo que era un secreto a voces: Meghan Markle y el Príncipe Harry se mudarán de casa para el 2019.
De acuerdo con el informe de prensa que entregó el Palacio de Kensington, la pareja que contrajo matrimonio en la primavera estrenará su “nidito de amor” para preparar la llegada de su primogénito.
As we take a look at last year 11/27/17 engagement announcement of HRH Henry of Wales to Ms Meghan Markle please go to bio for a brand new documentary from ABC USA. To see what it’s like one year on. A real princess Diaries 😉 enjoy. #royal #princeharry #princeharryandmeghan #meghanmarkle
Fuentes cercanas a la realeza pusieron en duda la versión oficial y aseguraron que el motivo de la mudanza es la tensión entre la Duquesa de Sussex y su cuñada Kate Middleton.
“Kate y Meghan son diferentes personas. Ellas realmente no congenian”, dijo un informante al Daily Mail.
Actualmente Kate y Harry viven dentro de la propiedad del Palacio de Kensington, mismo lugar de residencia de Kate y William. Después de unos meses de convivencia las cosas parecen no marchar de forma óptima.
“Harry ama a su hermano y sus sobrinos, pero quiere mudarse del Palacio de Kensington para escapar de lo problemático de la vida real por el bien de su matrimonio y su próximo bebé”, agregó la fuente.
I believe there’s no bad blood between them. I would never ever believe even a royal reporters who had reliable source and have guessed any royal rumors correctly before. What i believe is that they’re really supportive of each other. William and Harry have gone through so much and supporting each other since their childhood. Harry also considered Kate as her sister and Meghan seemed to be well-received by other members of the family. Those gossips and made-up rumour are the one that shaped people’s view that Meghan is the one that breaking them apart and that’s bu****it. With Harry and Meghan will move to Frogmore Cottage, doesn’t mean that they’re having a fight. William and Kate did the same by moving to Anmer Hall with the baby George and Charlotte. Harry has been in William’s side all the time before his marriage. I’m sure he didn’t want to burden him and wanted to give his older brother a family time of their own. So, i hope my followers will be smart and selective in reading and believing news. Love, T❤️ _______________________________________ #TheDukeOfCambridge#TheDuchessOfCambridge#PrinceWilliam#WilliamArthurPhilipLouis#DukeOfCambridge#WilliamWales#EarlOfStrathearn#BaronCarrickfergus#PrinceOfUnitedKingdom#WeAdmirePrinceWilliam#Catherine#CatherineElizabeth#DuchessOfCambridge#CatherineElizabethMiddleton#CatherineMiddleton#KateMiddleton#PrincessOfUnitedKingdom#LadyCarrickfergus#CountessOfStrathearn#TheBritishMonarchy#BritishMonarchy#BritishRoyalFamily#HouseOfWindsor#MountbattenWindsor#RachelMeghanMarkle#MeghanMarkle#PrinceHenryOfWales#PrinceHarry
La rivalidad velada Meghan – Kate se dio desde el inicio del matrimonio de la exactriz con Harry. El estilo y los gestos son motivo de comparación y enfrentamiento a través de la prensa a diario.