Meghan Markle: Las nuevas renuncias en el palacio real y el llanto de la duquesa de Cambridge

Something borrowed!…H.R.H Princess Eugenie on her wedding day wearing the 'Kokoshnik' tiara. The tiara is called the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik and was lent to Princess Eugenie by her grandmother the Queen. The tiara was made by Boucheron for Margaret Greville, a British society fixture and philanthropist, in 1919. Mrs. Greville bequeathed the tiara to the Queen's mother—also Queen Elizabeth, later the Queen mother—when she died in 1942. According to the royal family's website, the tiara was made "in the fashionable 'kokoshnik' style popularised in the Russian Imperial Court." The center emerald is a whopping 93.7 carats. Princess Eugenie is also wearing diamond and emerald drop earrings, a wedding gift from the groom