La mexicana Vanessa Ponce de León se corona Miss Mundo

In the evening of December 8, 2018, the 68th Miss World Final ended in Sanya Sports Center. The winner of Miss World 2018 is Miss Mexico Vanessa Ponce De Leon!! Thanks to Miss World contestants of 118 countries and regions for their perfect performance!! #The68thMissWorld 🥳👑💗 pic.twitter.com/1NNWTnah5Z

— Sanya Tourism (@VisitSanya) December 9, 2018