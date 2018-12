Video de LAPD muestra a un hombre apuñalando a un latino desamparado en el centro de L.A.

Surveillance footage of the deadly stabbing that occurred on November 6th in the area of 9th Street and Grand Avenue in Downtown LA. $50,000 Reward is being offered. Suspect last seen in a green Chevy Spark. Any info contact Central Homicide Detectives 213-996-1869 pic.twitter.com/5Hx7WH1E6i

— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) December 19, 2018