Jennifer López puso de rodillas a Alex Rodríguez en su fiesta navideña

View this post on Instagram

My heart came out of my chest when @arod went on his knees, I know he would not do it like that but the thought of it. . Jrod are just the best 😍😍❤❤ . . #jenniferlopezforever #JenniferLopez #jlo #jloqueen #Secondact #AlexRodriguez #ARod #macho13 #Jrod #arodcorp #jrodchristmas #jlochristmas