Lauren Jauregui, exintegrante de Fifth Harmony, no le tiene ‘miedo al fracaso’

Al margen de los innumerables éxitos que cosechó durante su tiempo en una de las bandas femeninas más populares de la década, la ya desaparecida Fifth Harmony, la cantante Lauren Jauregui ha sucumbido en varias ocasiones a esas inseguridades que solían definir su carácter y, sobre todo, a un incontrolable “miedo al fracaso” que, hasta ahora y como ella misma ha confesado en su última entrevista, le había impedido exprimir su máximo potencial artístico.
View this post on Instagram
@LADYGUNN NO.17 THE RECLAMATION ISSUE. photos / @angelokritikos styling / @highheelprncess w/ @crosbycartermgmt makeup / @carlenekmakeup hair / @justinemarjan story / @neonandnoise producer / @kokontuen #LADYGUNN.COM Pre-order for the PRINT version of the magazine is in my Bio✨
“La principal lección que he extraído al tiempo que iba encontrando esa necesaria confianza en mí misma es que era yo, y solo yo, la que me imponía esas barreras que no me dejaban evolucionar. Era mi miedo al fracaso y al rechazo lo que me tenía estancada. Y todo viene, paradójicamente, del amor que siento por la música y el arte”, ha explicado en conversación con la revista Ladygunn.
View this post on Instagram
@LADYGUNN NO.17 THE RECLAMATION ISSUE. photos / @angelokritikos styling / @highheelprncess w/ @crosbycartermgmt makeup / @carlenekmakeup hair / @justinemarjan story / @neonandnoise producer / @kokontuen cover design / @gary_coutts #LADYGUNN.COM Pre-Order Link in Bio/Story
Para poder hacer acopio de todas sus fuerzas y de esa valentía que se encontraba algo adormecida, la estrella del pop ha tenido que hacer un ejercicio consciente de refuerzo del amor propio y ahuyentar todos esos miedos que interferían en su proceso creativo. Solo después de conseguirlo, Lauren ha sido plenamente consciente de que, en realidad, era una compositora mucho más solvente de lo que ella misma pensaba.
View this post on Instagram
@LADYGUNN NO.17 THE RECLAMATION ISSUE. photos / @angelokritikos styling / @highheelprncess w/ @crosbycartermgmt makeup / @carlenekmakeup hair / @justinemarjan story / @neonandnoise producer / @kokontuen cover design / @gary_coutts #LADYGUNN.COM Pre-Order Link in Bio/Story
“La clave para darme cuenta de lo que valgo ha sido, literalmente, repetirme una y otra vez que lo valgo, incluso en esos momentos en los que me asaltaban las dudas. Me decía: ‘Tú puedes, esto es lo que sabes hacer, sabes escribir’. Y la verdad es que no puedes estar dependiendo constantemente de la aprobación de los demás para mantener alta la autoestima. Y al final llega un momento en el que te das cuenta y dices: ‘pues sí que soy buena en esto'”, ha reflexionado.
View this post on Instagram
Time seems to have taken its own form of being this year. I’ve lived a total of three lifetimes in it and I’m still growing and transitioning. It has been one of the most tumultuous learning experiences of my life while simultaneously being filled with so many beautiful blessings that have laid the foundation for the year I have ahead of me. I have not only processed more about Life but about my purpose and understanding of self. I learned that a lot of things I’d become accustomed to doing don’t work for me anymore. A lot of people I thought loved and cared don’t and that that’s ok because there are so many others that do that I spend all my time being grateful for. I grew closer to my divine guidance, I grew closer to my truth, and as this year closes I end it knowing that I am the sole decider of what I allow in my reality. I am my worst enemy and best friend and everything that happens to me is a result of which one I decide to be. It’s about decisions, it’s about holding sacred space for healing and not being so harsh to myself. So I go into this new year on a mission to love myself harder than I’ve ever even attempted to. Love myself so much I forget the voices that don’t believe in me and I remind them that only I am in control of my destiny. Until next year my beautiful loves. I can’t thank you enough for the amount of love you’ve shown me. For the support that you gift me. You are such a beautiful reflection of the light this world is capable of✨ I hope you have a beautiful blessed year filled with the fulfillment of every dream you set your heart to. I BELIEVE IN YOU!!! Just remember to believe in you too❤️ happy 2018(: cheers to 2019!