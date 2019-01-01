Jennifer López en el último bikinazo de 2018

La cantante ya puso caliente el año nuevo...
Jennifer López impacta con su figura.
Foto: The Grosby Group
Por: Redacción

Jennifer López se fue a la playa con sus hijos y su amado Alex Rodríguez. La cantante decidió despedirse del año viejo disfrutando de los últimos rayor del sol que calentó al 2018 y lo hizo luciendo un bikini de color celeste.

En la imagen la cantante se dejó ver, de nuevo, sin una gota de maquillaje y demostró de nuevo que en la actualidad goza de una belleza que también seduce cuando se presume al natural.

A continuación les compartimos algunas de las fotografías que se han viralizado de la escapada playera de JLo, la diva del Bronx.

