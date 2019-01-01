Jennifer López en el último bikinazo de 2018

View this post on Instagram

Jennifer's last photo of 2018, Dale mucho amor ❤️ I chose this photo because she is so beautiful, just natural, reflects a lot of happiness of simple and very simple things, beach + children + love is perfect. This year for me has been very difficult but I learned not to complain, only to thank for the good and bad things. Jenny will always be my inspiration she is everything to me, I love you Jennifer, 2019 will be even better, happy New Year and thank you all for following my page. Feliz año nuevo mi gente ❤️🎇🎇 #jlo