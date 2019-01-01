Jennifer López en el último bikinazo de 2018

Jennifer López se fue a la playa con sus hijos y su amado Alex Rodríguez. La cantante decidió despedirse del año viejo disfrutando de los últimos rayor del sol que calentó al 2018 y lo hizo luciendo un bikini de color celeste.
En la imagen la cantante se dejó ver, de nuevo, sin una gota de maquillaje y demostró de nuevo que en la actualidad goza de una belleza que también seduce cuando se presume al natural.
A continuación les compartimos algunas de las fotografías que se han viralizado de la escapada playera de JLo, la diva del Bronx.
View this post on Instagram
Jennifer's last photo of 2018, Dale mucho amor ❤️ I chose this photo because she is so beautiful, just natural, reflects a lot of happiness of simple and very simple things, beach + children + love is perfect. This year for me has been very difficult but I learned not to complain, only to thank for the good and bad things. Jenny will always be my inspiration she is everything to me, I love you Jennifer, 2019 will be even better, happy New Year and thank you all for following my page. Feliz año nuevo mi gente ❤️🎇🎇 #jlo
View this post on Instagram
Cruising into the new year like 🚘🎉// #repost via: @arod ____________________________________ #jlo #jenniferlopez #secondact #jlovers #jlovegas #jlover #jlobooty #jlove #queenjlo #jlodancers #jlofashion #jlostyle #jloqueen #jlofans #jloglow #jloverforever#jenniferlopezbooty #jenniferlopezforever #jenniferlopezcollection #jenniferlopezstyle #arod #alexrodriguez #jlopez #jennyfromtheblock #lopez #entertainmentnews #entertainmenttonight #redcarpetstyle #redcarpetfashion