Justin Bieber se tatúa la cara

El cantante ya tiene más de 60 tatuajes en su cuerpo
Justin Bieber se tatúa la cara
Justin Bieber
Foto: Getty Images
Por: Agencia Reforma

Justin Bieber se tatuó el rostro para comenzar el 2019.

“Grace” (gracia), es la palabra que el canadiense luce sobre su ceja derecha.

El tatuador Jon Boy fue quien dio a conocer el nuevo tatuaje del cantante, además de que expresó su agradecimiento por lo exitoso que resultó el 2018 para él.

Este no es el primer tatuaje con el que Bieber expresa su fe, pues en el abdomen tiene escrita la leyenda “Son of God” (Hijo de Dios), en un brazo tiene tatuada la palabra “believe” (cree), además de que en el pecho tiene una cruz.

Según la revista People, el cantante tiene alrededor de 60 tatuajes en su cuerpo.

Clasificados

Publica un aviso

Ver todos los avisos

GUÍA DE COMPRAS

Horóscopo del día por
El Niño Prodigio
Predicciones Mhoni Vidente,
Walter Mercado, Deseret
Tavares y más...

Astrología

¿Qué te predicen los
astros hoy?