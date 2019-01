Los 4 Chevrolet Camaro que interpretaron a “Bumblebee”, personaje de Transformers, serán subastados

View this post on Instagram

ATTENTION ALL AUTOBOTS! @chevrolet is now offering a unique opportunity to own all four “one-of-a-kind” Bumblebee Camaros as seen in the “Transformers” movies. The entire hammer price from the sale of these cars will benefit @operationhomefront . … #BarrettJackson #Scottsdale #CollectorCars #January2019 #Chevy #Chevrolet #ChevroletCamaro #Bumblebee #Transformers #OperationHomefront