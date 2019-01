Qué son las fukubukuro y por qué enloquecen a los japoneses

😮 I got soooo much stuff in this lucky bag!!!

Matcha mochi

Chestnut in bean jelly

Strawberry kuzu jelly

Packs of crackers

Matcha cookies

Bean cake

Pear jelly

And a layered ring sponge cake!#福袋#福袋2019 pic.twitter.com/ZnHlxzqQoY

— Matt Barber (@IndieDevM) January 2, 2019