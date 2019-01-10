¿Quién es quién? El increíble parecido de Meghan Markle con una modelo ‘plus size’

Meghan Markle es una de las mujeres más admiradas del mundo, quizás imitada por algunas fanáticas, pero hay una modelo que parece su doble. Erica Lauren es una modelo plus size que ha sido conocida como su doble por su gran parecido.
No time like the present to post swim! 😝 Another image from one of my favorite shoots of late last year. Like a genius I had forgotten the matching bottom half of this suit at home but @i.mays said let’s shoot it anyway and see what we get🔥🔥🔥 Happy belated new year y’all! . 👙top from @swimsuitsforall #gabifreshxswimsuitsforall ‘18 collection
La joven originaria de Pasadena, California, saltó a la fama posando para la línea de ropa británica Simply Be. Su curvilínea figura lució vestidos de novia de la firma con gran éxito.
Las comparaciones con la “Duquesa de Sussex” no se han hecho esperar, basta con ver el rostro y sus cejas para notar las similitudes.
Simply Be confesó a través de su vocera a la revista Life&Style, que eligieron a Erica como su modelo en parte por su gran parecido con Meghan.
So I haven't said too much about all these #meghanmarkle comparisons that people keep making but since I'm about to sit down and get caught up on this #royalwedding and all, I might as well share! 😝 thanks @lifeandstyleweekly for the mention 😊 I'm putting the article links up in my story now 👆🏽 Tell me, what do YOU think? 😜💕 … … #Repost from @lifeandstyleweekly – Can you spot the real #MeghanMarkle? 👯♀️Link in bio for more doppelgängers of the royal-to-be that will have you doing a double take! 📷: Instagram
“El parecido entre ambas era obvio, fue un factor importante para elegirla para el shooting. Aunque la razón más importante fue que es una mujer curvilínea con un cuerpo real y una modelo fantástica”, estableció la marca.
Erica ha modelado para mracas como Torrid, Fashion Nova, Ashley Stewart, Simply Be, Windsor y NY & Co / Fashion to Figure. Una de sus motivaciones es inspirar a otras mujeres para sentirse orgullosa de sus cuerpos.
Pero es mucho más que una modelo pues se graduó de la USC Thornton School of Music y tiene una maestría en administración de empresas.
Just wrapped my last bit of work for the year, and to say I am grateful is an understatement. I got to end the year by booking a new client that has been on my bucket list since day 1! ☺️🙏🏼 Already so much for thankful and excited for in 2019 ❤️ It’s weird to think I managed to turn something as devastating as losing my dad in 2016 into the motivation to pursue modeling. Even though I was afraid to put myself out there, I was more afraid of the regret I would feel if I never went for it and I wanted to make him proud. Feeling so appreciative of the opportunities that I've been given, meeting new people, building this support system on @instagram and having an entirely new career that I love that I didn’t know was realistic. I can’t wait to share more work and moments with you! Do you have a “life is short” moment that made you wake up and make a change? Something that made you think twice about regret and not giving yourself a chance? I’d love to hear in the comments or DMs 😌❤️ #lifeisshort #doitafraid … … On set with @lanebryant @caciqueintimates Makeup by @elizabethcookmua Hair by @meagan_eggert Booking by @dorothycombsmodels ❤️