Un año después residentes conmemoran la tragedia de Montecito

ONE year ago today (1-9-18) 23 people died & countless more were forever traumatized by the #mudslides in #Montecito. A few days later we were tasked w/ mapping the limits & max. thickness of the debris flows. I was there 7 straight days and the destruction was awful & intense. pic.twitter.com/aBmIVqGRKm

— Brian Olson (@mrbrianolson) January 10, 2019