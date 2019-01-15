¡Confirmado! Alicia Keys será la presentadora de los Premios Grammy 2019

La cantante y compositora estadounidense Alicia Keys será la presentadora de la 61 edición de los Grammy, unos galardones que se entregarán el próximo 10 de febrero en Los Ángeles.
“Voy a presentar los Grammy de 2019” fue el título escogido por Keys (Nueva York, 1981) para un vídeo, publicado hoy en su página web, en el que desveló la noticia y compartió imágenes de cómo se está preparando para ser la anfitriona de la gala más importante de la música.
En un comunicado divulgado hoy por la Academia de la Grabación de Estados Unidos, la artista, que ha ganado 15 Grammy a lo largo de su carrera, dijo que sabe “cómo es estar en ese escenario” y aseguró que llevará “toda esa atmósfera y energía” a la gala.
“Estoy muy emocionada de ser la maestra de ceremonias en la noche más grande la música y de celebrar la creatividad, el poder y la magia. ¡Estoy especialmente emocionada por todas las mujeres increíbles que están nominadas este año!“, añadió.
Por su parte, el presidente de la Academia de la Grabación, Neil Portnow, argumentó que Keys es una artista “con una rara combinación de innovador talento y pasión por su arte”, lo que la convierte en la “elección perfecta” para presentar los Grammy.
Tras celebrar en 2018 su 60 cumpleaños en Nueva York, los Grammy regresan este año a Los Ángeles con una velada que tendrá lugar el 10 de febrero en el Staples Center de la ciudad californiana.
El rapero estadounidense Kendrick Lamar partirá como favorito con ocho nominaciones seguido de otra figura del hip-hop como el canadiense Drake, que obtuvo siete candidaturas.
View this post on Instagram
I read this post by @danielledoby and instantly resonated!! I agree!! AMEN!!! So much so I wanted to share it with you! What do u think of this powerful sentiment?? Thank you for these amazing words @danielledoby can’t wait to read more of what u write! —————————————————— #repost @danielledoby this year i choose to burn my good candles on a tuesday at noon, just because. i choose to use the expensive lotion, the one i keep tucked safe up on the counter. not ration any of my most cherished belongings, because i am worth investing in — right now. ￼ this year i choose to wear that thing. you know, the one i told myself i would slip on when i looked a certain way? i choose to love my body. this vessel i have been given. and her seasons as they shift. ￼ this year i give myself permission to change and keep changing. for i understand there is an underlying truth when it comes to becoming — it doesn’t have to mirror anyone else. ￼ this year i choose to let go. really let go. of the heavy, of the half-hearted, no more forcing connection where it no longer lives — i choose to nourish what’s willing to grow. ￼ this year i choose to be grateful for the teachings of my yesterday. i honor my wholeness when i honor my whole story — even the shaky parts. ￼ this year i choose to step forward. clear eyes. heart open. two feet grounded. palms wide to the all-is-possible, unknown + new. ￼ pgs 96-97 of ‘i am her tribe’ copyright book illustration (which if you know me + my wild hair, you know this is a self portrait) created by @chelsealeifken