kim Kardashian enardece Instagram al posar sin ropa interior con húmedas transparencias

View this post on Instagram

The first ever @kkwbeauty Classic Red Crème Lipstick for $18 and Red 1 Lip Liner for $12 are true red shades that pair beautifully together while adding shape and dimension to the lips. Launching exclusively to the #KKWBEAUTY Pop-Up on 01.23 at @southcoastplaza and online at KKWBEAUTY.COM on 01.25 at 12PM PST Photo by @gregswalesart Makeup by @samvissermakeup Hair by @chrisappleton1