Tormentas causan cierre de vías y evacuaciones en el sur de California

ROAD CLOSURE: Malibu Canyon Road between Piuma Road and Civic Center Way, Malibu is closed due to rocks slides. A driver was struck by a falling boulder and was transported to a local hospital where she complained of pain. Unknown eta of when canyon will re open. pic.twitter.com/vyXFQ5PliH

— LASD Lost Hills Stn. (@LHSLASD) January 17, 2019