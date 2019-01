Se vence el plazo para aplicar a programas de asistencia para afectados por incendio Woolsey

#WoolseyFire survivors—Jan 31 is your deadline to:

• Submit form to allow LA County & @CalRecycle to access & remove debris from your property

• Submit Private Debris Removal/Opt-out form

• Apply for @fema grants

• Apply for @SBAgov home/business loanshttps://t.co/QvoYprbLO8 pic.twitter.com/bXdxm0Fgic

— Los Angeles County (@CountyofLA) January 23, 2019