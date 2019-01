Farrah Abraham presume el poder de sus puños muy ligerita de ropa

View this post on Instagram

Dear @exonthebeach @mtv , This is to producing a fight scene with your tv hungry hoes and having security attack me and executives act like myself defense could be shamed, what sports and my coaches remind self control & choose wisely and that I so gracefully did. Tune in this Thursday Night ALL NEW . #reminder women trust your gut and protect yourself #exonthebeach while the girls run from me, lie, a squirm – Don’t touch my property or my #FreeFarrah posters made by the house mates ❤️🏈🥳🥊 #inspire #power #women #activelifestyle #workout #mma #boxing #fitness #farrahabraham #mtv #tbt #fbf