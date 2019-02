Pizza gratis por un año al primer bebé nacido durante el Super Bowl LIII

Oh baby! We’re overdelivering for parents LITERALLY delivering during #SuperBowlLIII. First baby born during #SBLIII could win free pizza for a year AND Super Bowl LIV tickets! See how: https://t.co/79gMSkLktT. See rules: https://t.co/weAEJZzONb pic.twitter.com/dHUkg55Jof

— Pizza Hut Hut (@pizzahut) January 29, 2019