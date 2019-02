Escándalo en el Chelsea: Kepa se negó a salir de cambio e hizo enfurecer a Sarri

Incredible scenes. 😂

Kepa is struggling with cramp and Maurizio Sarri wants to bring him off, but the goalkeeper refuses to be substituted… and Sarri is fuming.

Watch #CHEMCI 👉

#CarabaoCupFinal

— DAZN CA (@DAZN_CA) February 24, 2019