Cardi B se puso más mexicana que nunca con homenajes a Selena y los Tucanes de Tijuana

Este viernes la rapera Cardi B rompió el récord de asistencia en el Houston Rodeo de Texas. Presentarse ante 75,000 personas no es fácil, pero la neoyorquina encontró en Selena Quintanilla la inspiración.
Sí, la cantante ganadora del Grammy de 26 años compartió un video con sus seguidores en Instagram en el que mostró su devoción por la reina del Tex Mex.
I was so sick yesterday ya don’t even know ! I had such a bad migraine I had to get a doctor backstage to give me two shots and ain’t rehearsed cause I been working all week and ain’t really know what I was getting myself into until I got in the venue .Im OD honored for all the love Houston gave me! I remember the first time I came to Houston I came out here to strip and people showed me maaaaaa love and Houston was the first place me and set when on a date 😂😂😂The love have really grown .I was maaaaa hype to see this picture before I got in my dressing room cause out of all her outfits there’s a picture hanging on the wall of the outfit I got my inspiration from for Please Me music video.It was like a lucky sign to me .
“¡Te amo, pe***!”, expresó con un “look” vaquero.
“Estaba muy enferma ayer, tenía un dolor de cabeza fuerte y el doctor me tuvo que inyectar dos veces… estoy honrado de lo que Houston me dio”, escribió.
En el clip Cardi B cantó el éxito “Como la flor” de Selena.
Pero no fue el único momento en que la polémica Cardi B hizo referencia al regional mexicano, durante su presentación también homenajeó a Los Tucanes de Tijuana al cantar algunas estrofas del famoso “Tucanazo”.