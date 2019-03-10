Chicharito felicitó a Sarah Kohan en su cumpleaños y le regaló la peor foto de su embarazo

View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday @sarahkohan !!! I wish you today and everyday all the best this world can bring to you. You deserve the best. Thank you for share your light with me and all the people who loves you. You’re gonna be an excellent mom for our baby. You’re amazing. Never stop believing in yourself. You can do anything you put in your mind. Thank you for everything. – – I L O V E Y O U ! ! !