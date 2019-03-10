Chicharito felicitó a Sarah Kohan en su cumpleaños y le regaló la peor foto de su embarazo

La imagen fue subida a Instagram por el delantero del West Ham
Chicharito y Sarah Kohan esperan a su primer hijo
Foto: Captura Instagram
Por: Redacción

La modelo australiana Sarah Kohan ha cuidado obsesivamente de su imagen física y digital durante el embarazo del primer hijo del futbolista mexicano Javier Hernández, y prácticamente en todo su contenido en Instagram luce espectacular, con y sin ropa. Sin embargo, hace unos días esa tendencia llegó a su fin, gracias a una foto que subió precisamente el delantero del West Ham inglés con motivo de su cumpleaños, en cuyo post le dice cosas muy bellas, pero en el que a decir verdad el ‘ojo’ y talento del Chicharito para fotografiar a su bella mujer deja mucho, pero mucho qué desear.

Juzguen ustedes.