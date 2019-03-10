Chicharito felicitó a Sarah Kohan en su cumpleaños y le regaló la peor foto de su embarazo

La modelo australiana Sarah Kohan ha cuidado obsesivamente de su imagen física y digital durante el embarazo del primer hijo del futbolista mexicano Javier Hernández, y prácticamente en todo su contenido en Instagram luce espectacular, con y sin ropa. Sin embargo, hace unos días esa tendencia llegó a su fin, gracias a una foto que subió precisamente el delantero del West Ham inglés con motivo de su cumpleaños, en cuyo post le dice cosas muy bellas, pero en el que a decir verdad el ‘ojo’ y talento del Chicharito para fotografiar a su bella mujer deja mucho, pero mucho qué desear.
Juzguen ustedes.
Happy birthday @sarahkohan !!! I wish you today and everyday all the best this world can bring to you. You deserve the best. Thank you for share your light with me and all the people who loves you. You’re gonna be an excellent mom for our baby. You’re amazing. Never stop believing in yourself. You can do anything you put in your mind. Thank you for everything. – – I L O V E Y O U ! ! !