¿Luisito Comunica o Juanpa Zurita? ¿Cuál es tu favorito?

Spider-Juan 🕷 (SWIPE) • I’ve always been a huge marvel fan, and in my last day of my trip to NYC this idea just hit me. Peter Parker is from Queens so I thought why not look for a legit costume and give it a try. It was my last day there and the sun was setting, we found the costume but the two boots were broken, either way we got it and pinned them in the back 😂. This picture was taken literally outside the costume store because we were running out of light, we were extremely lucky we had the Empire State and the classic NYC smoke. I’d say the best part of this experience was seeing the kids reactions (picture 3). They legit thought I was him 😂🙌🏻, and it was the best sensation ever. I even changed my voice and said “Yes, I’m friendly neighborhood Spiderman”. For a second I actually believed I was him, and for someone who was been reading comics since I have memories, made this day one of my favorites ever. But you know… With great power comes great responsibility 😜. Tag a marvel fan ⬇️ • By the legend @care_much