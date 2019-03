Los tatuajes con los que NYPD pide ayuda para identificar cuerpo encontrado en el río

Help identify: on 3/13/2019 approx. 11:30 am, an unidentified male was discovered floating on the waterfront near the Brooklyn Army Terminal Piers on 140 58 St., was found wearing Nike sneakers Yellow/black, red G-shock and above tattoos. 5ft. 8-9 inch, 245-260 lbs, age 30s-40s pic.twitter.com/HEDt6PnCrk

— NYPD 72nd Precinct (@NYPD72Pct) March 16, 2019