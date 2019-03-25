Justin Bieber pone pausa a la música para ‘ser el esposo y padre’ que aspira a ser

Justin Bieber lanzó un comunicado en Instagram que ha dejado a todos sus fans helados ya que se retirará de la música por un tiempo para poder reparar daños emocionales.
“He leído muchos mensajes que dicen que quieren un nuevo álbum“, escribió el famoso. “He estado de gira durante toda mi adolescencia y juventud, y como ustedes, me di cuenta de que no era feliz, que no lo merezco y ustedes tampoco“.
“Voy a enfocarme en solucionar mis problemas, que son muy profundos y que muchos de nosotros tenemos, para no caer y ser el esposo y padre que quiero ser“, añadió.
El intérprete de “Boyfriend” dijo que aunque la música es importante para él, su familia y salud es primero. En el texto también dice que intentará lanzar un álbum lo antes posible y regresará con “venganza”.
So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album .. I’ve toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don’t deserve that and you don’t deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour. I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be. Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health. I will come with a kick ass album ASAP, my swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable his love is supernatural his grace is that reliable…. the top is where I reside period whether I make music or not the king said so. 👑 but I will come with a vengeance believe that.. (grammar and punctuation will be terrible pretend it’s a text where u just don’t care).
La noticia llega justo cuando su esposa Hailey Baldwin hizo polémicas declaraciones contra fans del artista.
“El problema es que se vuelven muy posesivos y sienten que si sus ídolos sufren, ellos también lo pasan más y sufren con ellos, o lo que sea. Creen que conocen realmente a esas personas que son famosas porque sus vidas están muy expuestas. Y eso es lo que me provoca una mayor frustración, creo“, dijo Baldwin a la revista Cosmopolitan.
“No puedo evitar pensar: ‘Pero si en realidad no nos conoces, ni a mí ni a él. No conoces realmente a ninguna de esas personas’. Lo más raro desde mi punto de vista es que se creen escenarios en su cabeza de lo que ellos piensan que debe estar sucediendo, o que debería pasar. Y me parece una locura, es rematadamente tonto“.