Fotógrafo turco evidencia en sus composiciones la desigualdad mundial que no quieres ver

Te va a doler, pero tienes que verlas...
Fotógrafo turco evidencia en sus composiciones la desigualdad mundial que no quieres ver
Una de las composiciones del fotógrafo turco Uğur Gallenkuş.
Foto: (Instagram / Uğur Gallenkuş)
Por: Redacción

Una niña en una bañera destartalada, y, alrededor, escombros de un espacio en ruinas que parece implosionado por la guerra; a su lado, una tina de baño reluciente y sin mancha.

Una pasarela de modas a la izquierda, y, al otro lado, un fila que parece ser de inmigrantes o refugiados en una zona desértica.

Todas escenas reales, pero que, a diario ignoramos; tal vez por la recurrencia de las mismas, o porque, simplemente, la indiferencia resulta más fácil que observarlas a fondo.

Son imágenes que vemos a diario en las redes sociales y en medios de comunicación, pero rara vez una al lado de la otra; y, posiblemente, nunca bajo un contraste tan claro y, al mismo tiempo, tan crudo.

Sin embargo, el poder del arte las hace visible en términos reveladores y solidarios.

El fotógrafo turco Uğur Gallenkuş usó su inventiva para capturar los rostros y los cuerpos de la desigualdad en fotomontajes comparativos que hoy recorren el mundo y ponen a personas de todo el globo a reflexionar.

Aunque el proyecto lleva mencionándose desde diciembre pasado, esta semana su trabajo se ha vuelto popular en la nube luego de que páginas en redes sociales como Facebook lo destacaran.

Aquí te dejamos una muestra:

Clasificados

Publica un aviso

Ver todos los avisos

GUÍA DE COMPRAS

Horóscopo del día por
El Niño Prodigio
Predicciones Mhoni Vidente,
Walter Mercado, Deseret
Tavares y más...

Astrología

¿Qué te predicen los
astros hoy?