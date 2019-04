Viudo de Selena Quintanilla rompe promesa a 27 años del que sería aniversario de bodas

View this post on Instagram

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away ( 😉) I promised the person who gave me this picture that I wouldn't post this pic to/on social media…after all, I feel it's important for me to keep SOME things to myself. But this anniversary (of April 2, 1992 when we ran away and got married) I felt I should let it go and share it with the world because, after all…it's an amazing picture…and it represents the most important things in life to me…life, love, music, and most importantly…loyalty.