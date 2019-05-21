Estos magníficos autos inauguran la sección de subastas ‘Premium’ de la web ‘Bring a Trailer’

Hoy en día, los coleccionistas de auto raros y lujosos no compran sus vehículos en concesionarios de autos. Ellos los compran en subastas en línea, el método de adquirir autos más popular de esta época. ¿Por qué?
Las subastas en linea permiten que compradores de diferentes estado e incluso países participen en ellas desde la comodidad de sus casas. También, la disponibilidad de las plataformas en línea resulta perfecto para aquellos compradores que quieren hacer varias ofertas en varias subastas al mismo tiempo.
Aunque cualquiera puede hacer ofertas en sitios como eBay, los autos más exclusivos se venden en subastas con más prestigio y un catálogo más extenso. Por ejemplo, la plataforma Bring a Trailer (el “mejor sitio para vender o comprar auto vintage o clásicos”, según su sitio oficial) recientemente actualizó sus categorías y ahora ofrece autos que son más difíciles de comprar, como un Mercedes Gullwing.
We are very excited to announce new Premium Listings on BaT! These are the highest value and most significant BaT listings and will be featured on their own Premium Listings page with auction durations of up to 21 days. We never anticipated that BaT Auctions would be the best place to sell 6-figure and 7-figure cars, but we have found that those purchase decisions can take longer than our standard 7-day listings allow, so this will be a helpful addition. To celebrate the launch, we will be auctioning three special cars: our own 1956 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing at No Reserve, a 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429, and a 1971 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona.
Si bien este sitio web ofrece auto por debajo de los $20,000, ahora está ofreciendo una variedad de autos más caros, en su mayoría clásicos, debido a la alta demanda de compradores de autos raros y caros.
Bajo la nueva categoría de “Premium Listings”, un comprador puede recibir servicios como fotografías al momento, mientras que un vendedor puede extender su subasta hasta 21 días en vez de 7.
He aquí más ejemplos de los autos que el sitio web ofrece.
Luftgekühlt 2019 is this weekend in LA and BaT will be there! To celebrate, check out some of the Porsches currently listed on BaT. Who else is going? If you see us, say hello! We will be at the @petersenmuseum tonight then to @unistudios all day Saturday. #luftgekühlt #BringATrailer #luftgekühlt2019 #porsche #aircooled #BaT #911
Now Live on BaT is this 1999 Lamborghini Diablo VT Roadster. This 90s supercar was a childhood favorite of many and can now be yours. Finished in Titanium Metallic over Black leather, the car now shows just over 18k miles and is reportedly one of less than 100 examples produced worldwide for the model year. The 5.7-liter DOHC V12 sends power to all four wheels through a gated 5-speed manual transmission, and modifications include an Al Burtoni exhaust system and a MOMO shift knob. Closing soon on BaT! #BringATrailer #BaT # Lamborghini #Diablo #DiabloVT.
