Estos magníficos autos inauguran la sección de subastas ‘Premium’ de la web ‘Bring a Trailer’

We are very excited to announce new Premium Listings on BaT! These are the highest value and most significant BaT listings and will be featured on their own Premium Listings page with auction durations of up to 21 days. We never anticipated that BaT Auctions would be the best place to sell 6-figure and 7-figure cars, but we have found that those purchase decisions can take longer than our standard 7-day listings allow, so this will be a helpful addition. To celebrate the launch, we will be auctioning three special cars: our own 1956 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing at No Reserve, a 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429, and a 1971 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona. We are also excited to be able to offer this while maintaining our $5000 cap on any buyer fee.