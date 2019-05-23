Bikinis hechos de cinta adhesiva: la última locura ‘hot’ de las modelos en Instagram

Sabíamos de bikinis pequeños, diminutos y tangas, pero lo que ahora tomó por asalto a Instagram es más extremo.
Los bikinis hechos con cinta adhesiva recorren viralmente la popular red social levantando más de una ceja.
El reto fue iniciado por el diseñador y fotógrafo Joel Alvarez “The King of tape”.
Se trata de todo un arte, asegura Alvarez, pues colocar cinta en las partes íntimas de la mujer o dibujar en su cuerpo no es algo sencillo.
During Jamaicas paradise challenge I got to work with these two ladies for my show . I taped up 26 models in one night and I used several different color tape. Blue being one of the rare colors I use. Black has always been my favorate but what do you prefer. Black or blue?
De hecho el diseñador abrió una tienda en Miami: The Black Tape Project.
. This was for an event in St Vlas Bulgaria at the largest venue called Planet Beach. I'll be honest it felt like we were surrounded by mafia but not did they treat as well. 5 star hotel, armored cars. Unlimited meals it was interesting to say the least. Makes me proud when they send me selfies of my work Thanks babe.. @linnebel @blacktapeproject @thekingoftape
“Aunque este proyecto de arte comenzó exclusivamente con cinta negra, ahora he comenzado a experimentar con diferentes técnicas y nuevas formas de cintas adhesivas”, asegura en su sitio web.
The lovely pricisilla Huggins. I met her in tulum this past January. She is signed with wilhelmina NY and just moved to LA. I've been working with her since and now she has started working with Guess and soon with Playboy America. Working with her helped ppl understand that I don't just work with glamour models with enhancements and or with just skinny models. I'm open to work with any model I consider beautiful and unique. Working with her has allowed other models feel confident to work with artists like myself and feel good about themselves. She will be joining us in tulum for the paradise challenge juky 22 to 28 so stay tuned to see what we create this July. Video was shot on mu galaxy s9+ on an osmo gimbal for @blacktapeproject @@privetravels @priscilla_huggins @thekingoftape #edcvegas #tulum2019 #blacktapeproject
Modelos e instagramers recurren al diseñador para tener el mejor bikini hecho con cinta y poder lucirlo en festivales y publicaciones de redes sociales.
¿Qué opinas?