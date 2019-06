Inmigración ya está pidiendo las redes sociales a solicitantes de visa

New question added to online US visa application on Friday (left).

Now given Trump has me blocked on social media, and I'm married to a U.S. citizen, I'm guessing a thorough and deep cavity search at a U.S. port of entry is something I have to look forward to.

h/t @gsiskind pic.twitter.com/qx4qc4dtEz

— CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) June 1, 2019