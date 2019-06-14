¡Qué humillación! Meghan Markle fue regañada públicamente por el príncipe Harry

El fin de semana pasado la familia real británica participó en el “Trooping the Colour”, evento protagonizado por los regimientos reales del Ejército británico, para luego festejar el cumpleaños de la reina Isabel II. Sin embargo esta ceremonia pasó a segundo plano luego de que el príncipe Harry regañara públicamente a la duquesa de Sussex, Meghan Markle.
El portal Infobae cuenta que una experta en lectura de labios descifró un fuerte diálogo entre la pareja.
Al parecer durante el evento, como ya es costumbre en Meghan Markle, ésta ignoró los protocolos y le dio la espalda al público asistente para conversar con su marido, durante dos ocasiones, hecho que llevó a Harry a indicarle que debía mirar al público. “Date vuelta… Mira”, fueron las palabras del príncipe, las cuáles según la intérprete fueron como una orden para Meghan, estas cayeron como balde agua fría sobre la duquesa, ya que se puso rígida.
Parece que el hijo de la princesa Diana ya se está casando con la falta de respeto hacía el protocolo por parte de su esposa. ¿Será que a Harry ya no le parece ni gracioso o simpático el poco interés que muestra Meghan sobre cumplir y respetar el protocolo real?
