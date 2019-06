Kim Kardashian muestra en video cómo logra ocultar su psoriasis

This video is the Body Makeup. This is what I use most often. I don’t always like my legs to have shimmer on them. I use this when I want to enhance my skin tone or cover my psoriasis. I bruise easily and have veins and this has been my secret for over a decade #kkwbeauty pic.twitter.com/uEdscX33nu

— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 14, 2019