La imagen viral que muestra un “inusual” deshielo en Groenlandia

Remarkable. European weather model showed temperature over parts of Greenland peaked at 40 DEGREES above normal Wednesday.

Melting observed on 45% of Greenland ice sheet that day, likely a record so early in season.

More info on craziness in the Arctic: https://t.co/dQtwsjEURE pic.twitter.com/iZLziUGs1N

— Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) June 14, 2019