Video: El “Tata” Martino intercambió insultos con el técnico de Canadá

Tata Martino and John Herdman are getting into it on the sideline! #Mexico vs #Canada is heating up now.

🇲🇽⚔️🇨🇦👀👀#MEXvCAN #ElTri #CanMNT #GoldCup pic.twitter.com/sDoksm5msF

— Joga Bonito (@Jasoninho10) June 20, 2019