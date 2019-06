Un volcán entra en erupción por primera vez desde 1924 y las imágenes desde el espacio son impresionantes

A thick plume of volcanic ash rises above the dense cloud cover in this close-up #Himawari8 view of the #Raikoke volcano's eruption. This was the volcano's first eruption since 1924. More imagery: https://t.co/wIF4txQIDW pic.twitter.com/vZExba5QDZ

— NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) June 24, 2019