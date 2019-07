Encuentran vivo a excursionista de 73 años que estuvo perdido en el bosque durante una semana

BREAKING: Search team reports they have found 73 year old Mr Jo, after a week in the wilderness, he is alive! #LASD Air Rescue 5 inserted SEB Tactical Medics into Devils Canyon, ANF and hoisted him into the aircraft. Hiker was airlifted to hospital. @LASDHQ @CVLASD @LasdSar pic.twitter.com/HIONFiOtIg

— SEB (@SEBLASD) June 29, 2019