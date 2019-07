Manera de Keanu Reeves para recargar armas en Jonh Wick ya tiene nombre

View this post on Instagram

Regram from @bosslogic: Saw @johnwickmovie Parabellum a month back thanks to @Lionsgate at their studio in LA. This movie does not disappoint and is the most action packed in the series. The pacing is full-on, actually it is kind of non-stop! @halleberry ’s dogs are the MVPs 😁 they are so dope, highly trained and you can tell. There is a lot I can say but it would give too much away…but I’ll leave you with this, John is pissed, don’t piss off John. Hope you guys enjoy the movie #JohnWick3 Out in most theatres today!