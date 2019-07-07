¡Hot alert! Así luce Melanie Griffith en bikini a sus 61 años

Melanie Griffith disfruta de una lindas vacaciones en las paradisiacas playas de Ibiza y lo compartió de una manera muy sensual: posando en bikini.
La actriz de 61 años demostró que la edad no es impedimento para lucir sexy y atractiva. Por medio de su cuenta de Instagram compartió algunas fotos en las que usa un ardiente bikini negro mientras toma el sol en un yate.
Melanie disfrutó de un día en el mar, acompañada por amigas, según publicaron medio españoles; después de asolarse y divertirse en el yate, la expareja de Antonio Banderas disfrutó, junto con sus acompañantes, de un sabroso almuerzo en un conocido restaurante del destino turístico español.
En los últimos años, Griffith ha estado bajo los reflectores debido a su apariencia física y supuestos retoques estéticos que la han dejado irreconocible.
El año pasado, la actriz generó gran controversia luego de posar para la revista InStyle, pues simplemente no parecía ella. Las fotos mostraban a una Melanie Griffith con los labios más delineados, nariz afilada, y los ojos más redondos y definidos.
After taking time off to care for her children, Hollywood siren Melanie Griffith is sexy, single, and ready for her next act. But would she try a dating app? “No, Jesus. Tinder or something would just be so tacky, I think,” she told @mhmakesithappen with a smirk. “I think I can find someone on my own. But if you know of anybody, please tell me.” She may be looking for love, but probably not marriage again. “I really don’t think it’s relevant for anyone anymore. But especially if you’re 60 and you have four kids and you’re living the life you’ve always wanted. Then why get married? It’s, like, I would love to fall in love and have a romance, a relationship, but I haven’t. I keep looking. I’ve had a couple of lovers but not a relationship.” More from @MelanieGriffith at the link in bio. I Photographed by @robbiefimmano
Poco después ella misma aclaró la situación con una ubicación en la que mostraba un parche en la nariz explicando que se estaba en tratamiento por cáncer en la piel.
Bandaged again after having dermabrasion, the final step to fix the now removed basil cell skin cancer. If any of you have it, get it fixed. If you lay in the sun, are exposed to lots of sun, be CAREFUL. Use sun screen. Get checked out by your Dermatolgist. If you don’t have one, get one, or go to your nearest clinic and ask to be tested for it. More info to come! 💋
