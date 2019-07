Megan Rapinoe se roba el show del festejo en Nueva York

View this post on Instagram

#meganrapinoe won our hearts and our #womencrushwednesday with her speech after the #tickertapeparade "This is my charge to everyone: we have to be better. We have to love more. Hate less. We got to listen more and talk less. It's our responsibility to make the world a better place". #wcw #fifa #equalpay #uswnt #nyc #empoweredwomen