New Orleans estará esta semana entre un río crecido, fuertes lluvias y quizás un ciclón

Here is a quick look at what we are seeing on satellite. There is some broad circulation but it is a very messy system. It still has a ways to go but is expected to organize over the next 24-48 hrs & could bring us very heavy rain, coastal flooding, & strong winds. #92L pic.twitter.com/luxdhhXHxp

— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) July 10, 2019